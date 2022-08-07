iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 693.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,352 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average of $110.18. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $110.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

