iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.8% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV opened at $415.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.