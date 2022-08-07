iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $101.62 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.53.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

