Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases Earnings Results

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Itron Price Performance

ITRI stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 587,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Itron has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $86.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Insider Activity at Itron

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 776,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,920,000 after purchasing an additional 67,393 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 25.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 379.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 68,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 666.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading

