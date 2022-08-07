Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion. Itron also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Itron from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens cut shares of Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Itron Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.64. 587,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. Itron has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $86.49.

Insider Activity at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Itron will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Itron by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Itron by 666.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Itron by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

