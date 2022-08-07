Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion. Itron also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.90 EPS.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $51.64. The company had a trading volume of 587,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,239. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44. Itron has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Itron

ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Itron from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.40.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,015 shares of company stock valued at $48,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Itron by 314.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Itron by 666.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Itron by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.