ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.38. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-9% yr/yr to $2.96-3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion. ITT also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

NYSE:ITT traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $78.37. 505,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,832. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.12. ITT has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ITT will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ITT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 285.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

