Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,388 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 1.3% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CX Institutional owned approximately 1.17% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $16,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at about $13,646,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 729.3% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 240,152 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.