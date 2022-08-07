Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €185.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($190.72) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($201.03) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($179.38) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($154.64) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($185.57) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

HNR1 opened at €143.75 ($148.20) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($97.68) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($119.97). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €138.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €149.16.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

