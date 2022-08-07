Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.12 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HRMY. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.86.
Harmony Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 0.33. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences
In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 12,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $665,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,620,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,671,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 502,307 shares of company stock valued at $26,998,410. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Valor Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $478,337,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,758,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 509,585 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $14,820,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
