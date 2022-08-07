Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HRMY. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 0.33. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 12,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $665,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,620,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,671,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 502,307 shares of company stock valued at $26,998,410. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Valor Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $478,337,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,758,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 509,585 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $14,820,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

