JOE (JOE) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

JOE (JOE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One JOE coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001605 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $112.81 million and $4.98 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 129% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00632081 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015530 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 305,630,960 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.