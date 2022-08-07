JOE (JOE) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

JOE (JOE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One JOE coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001605 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $112.81 million and $4.98 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 129% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00632081 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015530 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About JOE
JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 305,630,960 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JOE
