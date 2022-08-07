Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$1.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.98-$3.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,328,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,149. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $816,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

