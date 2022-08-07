JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $763.20

Shares of JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 763.20 ($9.35) and traded as high as GBX 807.65 ($9.90). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 800 ($9.80), with a volume of 34,241 shares traded.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £609.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 763.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 772.56.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

