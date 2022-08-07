Kawa Capital Management Inc Buys 9,000 Shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Kawa Capital Management Inc grew its stake in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. KL Acquisition comprises approximately 2.2% of Kawa Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kawa Capital Management Inc’s holdings in KL Acquisition were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 397,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 216,089 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $532,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 38,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KL Acquisition alerts:

KL Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAQ opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. KL Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

KL Acquisition Profile

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.