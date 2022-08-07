Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

Kearny Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

KRNY stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $834.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million.

In other news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $30,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 656,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 590,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,851,000 after purchasing an additional 101,930 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

