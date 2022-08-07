Keep Network Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $159.36 million and approximately $878,617.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,000.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003866 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00131634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033692 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00068005 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 842,909,143 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Keep Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

