Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.

Kennametal has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kennametal to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Kennametal Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE KMT opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $530.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.09 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at $1,182,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Kennametal by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at $947,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

