Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE KMT opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $530.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.09 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kennametal by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

