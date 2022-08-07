Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 211 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 47,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,453,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,090 shares of company stock worth $15,446,932. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.80.

Shares of NOW opened at $494.85 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a PE ratio of 543.79, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

