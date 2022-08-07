Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 550 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.58.

NYSE LOW opened at $199.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.67. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

