Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE LLY opened at $301.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.32.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.10% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.06.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

