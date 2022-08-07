Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 2,358 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.3% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $32,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $167.11 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.89. The firm has a market cap of $449.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

