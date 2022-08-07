Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 2,606 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $196.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.16. The stock has a market cap of $171.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

