Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after acquiring an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after acquiring an additional 170,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $228.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.49 and a 200 day moving average of $234.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.