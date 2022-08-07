Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Accenture were worth $13,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Accenture by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.84.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $309.35 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.29. The company has a market cap of $195.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

