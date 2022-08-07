Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chubb were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $185.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.35. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

