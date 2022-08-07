Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $14.99 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.