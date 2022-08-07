Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $6.69 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,931 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Boeing were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 31,239 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,680 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $21,961,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Down 0.9 %

BA stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

