Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,633,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,058,000 after acquiring an additional 46,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.55.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

MA opened at $357.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.68 and its 200-day moving average is $347.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

