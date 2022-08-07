Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $87.98 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

