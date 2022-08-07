Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 128 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Booking by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Booking by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,579.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,924.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,932.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2,142.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.