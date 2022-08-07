Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 4,095 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,741 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVS opened at $102.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $80.15 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.