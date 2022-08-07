Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 2,509 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $131.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.43 and its 200 day moving average is $140.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

