Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 2,741 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $113.87 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.31. The firm has a market cap of $178.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

