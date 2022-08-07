Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $31,496,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 127,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 792,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.