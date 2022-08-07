Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

