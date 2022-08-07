Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 538 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LMT opened at $426.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

