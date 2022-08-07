Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 7,197 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 114,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 73,012 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 442,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after buying an additional 251,210 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 19,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $72.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average of $72.84. The company has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

