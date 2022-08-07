Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 774.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 714,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,077,000 after purchasing an additional 633,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $376.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.78 and its 200-day moving average is $371.96. The stock has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,291 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

