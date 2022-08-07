Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,528 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.