Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 1,536 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 28,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $184.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $168.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.24 and its 200 day moving average is $169.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,800. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

