Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 21.6% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 10,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 20.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $192.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $234.68.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

