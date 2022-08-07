Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2167 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.
Keppel Stock Down 0.5 %
KPELY stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Keppel has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
About Keppel
