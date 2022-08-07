KeyCorp Boosts Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $260.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Repligen Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of RGEN opened at $246.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $327.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,874 shares of company stock worth $8,911,739. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Repligen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,392,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,937,000 after purchasing an additional 30,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,729,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Repligen by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,295,000 after buying an additional 195,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

