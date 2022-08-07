KeyCorp Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $390.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $340.00 to $390.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $375.43.

PAYC opened at $370.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 94.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.54 and a 200-day moving average of $312.32. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.8% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

