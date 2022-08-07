Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KWS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($42.27) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,150 ($38.60) to GBX 2,680 ($32.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,654 ($32.52) on Wednesday. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 1,950 ($23.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,366 ($41.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,372.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,330.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,353.64.

In related news, insider Ross King Graham acquired 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($26.75) per share, for a total transaction of £99,479.31 ($121,895.98).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

