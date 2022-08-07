Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Raised by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after buying an additional 4,043,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $473,552,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,335,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,836,000 after buying an additional 730,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,302,000 after buying an additional 690,759 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,645,000 after buying an additional 354,786 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $133.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.14. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

