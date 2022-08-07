Klaytn Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. Klaytn has a total market cap of $869.55 million and $36.06 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.16 or 0.00647218 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00014070 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,983,210,833 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn.

Buying and Selling Klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

