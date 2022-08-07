Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.66% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $55,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

