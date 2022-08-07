Knowles (NYSE:KN) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Roth Capital lowered shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.63.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of KN stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Knowles has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,466,224.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,466,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,217,238.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,308.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,467 shares of company stock worth $2,741,898. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Knowles by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Knowles by 222.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 74,214 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 4.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

